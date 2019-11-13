Dwyane Wade Leans Into Retirement Life With A New Line Of Socks Launching In Target

Dwyane Wade may no longer be an NBA star, but he's still focused on keeping our feet fancy launching PKWY (Parkway), an affordable sock brand that recently hit Target stores nationwide.

The first drop of his lifestyle collection includes designs emblazoned with leopard, art-deco print, and palms trees, inspired by his adopted hometown, Miami. The line will continue to feature styles that pay tribute to the culture, architecture and vibrant color found throughout Miami, where D-Wade served as the star player on the Miami Heat for more than a decade.

PKWY, which originally launched in February of 2018, was co-founded by D-Wade in partnership with Stance – the brand known for turning socks into a statement piece. Dwyane and Stance have worked together since 2013 when he became the first NBA athlete to represent the company and co-created an ongoing collection that carried his name.