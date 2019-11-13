Dwyane Wade Leans Into Retirement Life With A New Line Of Socks Launching In Target

Young Hollywood!: Actress Storm Reid Goes With Yara Shahidi's Younger Brother To Her Last High School Homecoming
Dwyane Wade may no longer be an NBA star, but he's still focused on keeping our feet fancy launching PKWY (Parkway), an affordable sock brand that recently hit Target stores nationwide.
The first drop of his lifestyle collection includes designs emblazoned with leopard, art-deco print, and palms trees, inspired by his adopted hometown, Miami. The line will continue to feature styles that pay tribute to the culture, architecture and vibrant color found throughout Miami, where D-Wade served as the star player on the Miami Heat for more than a decade.
PKWY, which originally launched in February of 2018, was co-founded by D-Wade in partnership with Stance – the brand known for turning socks into a statement piece. Dwyane and Stance have worked together since 2013 when he became the first NBA athlete to represent the company and co-created an ongoing collection that carried his name.
"I've always loved socks as a fashion piece because they add a true layer of personality to your style," the retired basketball star shared in a press release. "This new joint venture is the perfect next step in what's been an amazing partnership, and it only makes sense that the first lifestyle socks to come out under the PKWY umbrella pay tribute to a city I love so much."
D-Wade posted a snippet of a behind-the-scenes video from the campaign photo shoot. His caption read: “@pkwy_official ... where Art ❌ Fashion ❌ Music ❌ Sports intersect. Our first lifestyle collection is out now & available at @target!
The 37-year-old father-of-three may have retired earlier this year, but he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Maybe he’ll follow in his wife Gabrielle Union’s footsteps and drop a clothing collection next!
The line is competitively priced with a 3-pack selling at $9.99. You may purchase the Pkwy at Target stores, pkwy.com and target.com.
(Photo: Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)
