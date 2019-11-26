Meek Mill Drops Exclusive DreamChasers Hats With LIDS To Raise Money For Criminal Justice Reform

Rotimi Makes It Official With Stunning African Singer, Vanessa Mdee
Today marks the official limited-release launch of Meek Mill’s exclusive DreamChasers snapback in collaboration with North America's largest retail seller of hats and licensed sports products, LIDS!
Available for purchase at LIDS stores in major markets, fans will easily be able to snag the red 9FIFTY hat featuring a white stitched "DC" logo on the front, the phrase "Motivational Use Only" embroidered on the side, and the words "Dream Chasers" on the back.
If the hat looks familiar, you have a great memory! Earlier this year, Meek often wore a black rendition of the snapback during his Motivation Tour.
Leading the charge for criminal justice reform, it only made sense when the Philly-born rapper announced a percentage of the proceeds from each Meek x Lids DreamChasers hat sold would be donated to the REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice reform initiative that he co-founded alongside Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Laura Arnold, Michael Novogratz and Daniel S. Loeb.
“Having my own line with Lids is special, but I’m especially proud that proceeds from this hat will be used to help fix the broken criminal justice system,” said Meek, who has been a co-owner of LIDS since June 2019 and serves as the creative director.
He added, “I’m grateful that our team at Lids was committed to making a hat that’s stylish, but will go toward a greater cause.”
The REFORM Alliance started with the unjust re-imprisonment of Meek due to minor technical probation violations. After receiving a two-to-four year sentence in November 2017, activists kicked off the #FreeMeek movement, which led to his release on bail in April 2018.
Using their voices, REFORM Alliance plans to dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system – starting with probation and parole.
