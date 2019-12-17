Fashion Nova Is Exposed For Illegal Labor Practices By The New York Times, And Customers Take Their Feelings To Twitter

Fashion Nova has become a household name thanks our timelines being filled with stylish celebrities draped in their affordable fashion, but according to a report published by The New York Times on Monday (Dec. 16), factory conditions used by the famed fashion brand are far from glamorous.

After tracking the company since 2016, the news source claims the United States Labor Department found that factories that produce clothing for Fashion Nova owed hundreds of workers (many of them undocumented) a total of $3.8 million in back pay.

As if that wasn’t enough, there were also reports that workers were grossly underpaid and worked for as little as $4.66 an hour in completely unsanitary work conditions.

“There were cockroaches. There were rats. The conditions weren’t good,” seamstress Mercedes Cortes told The Times about working for Coco Love, a factory close to Fashion Nova’s offices in Vernon, California.

According to Cortes, who sewed Fashion Nova clothes for several months at Coco Love, she was paid based on how fast she could sew—4 cents a sleeve, 5 cents for a side stitch, and 8 cents for a neckline.

This may explain why Fashion Nova reportedly can create more than a thousand new styles every week, thanks to its suppliers.

With the swiftness of their keystrokes, Twitter users wasted no time expressing their disgust and disappointment.