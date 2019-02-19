Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Accusations Of Working With Fast-Fashion Brands To Clone Designer Looks

It’s almost unbelievable how some fashion brands can recreate celebrity looks within hours. Whether the ensembles are designer, custom-made, vintage or even couture, there’s no doubt that whatever you see on your favorite celeb, it’s going to be available for purchase with a far less expensive price tag. This especially happens when it comes to Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and mega social media influencer Kim Kardashian.

Knowing her strong influence on fashion, the 38-year-old wife of Kanye West recently called out swift-moving fashion brands on Instagram begging them to not copy her husband's custom designs. “Fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?” Kim asked in the caption of the IG image below.

Wasting no time, Missguided posted a photo (they later deleted) of a model wearing a similar gold gown, along with the caption: “The devil works hard but Missguided works harder.”

In a shocking turn of events, Kim is now being accused of helping the fast-fashion brands reproduce some of her iconic designer looks, and we are shook! Here’s the tea. The speculation all started on Sunday when Kim left jaws dropped as she attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards styled in a black, barely there 1998 vintage Thierry Mugler gown.

Diet Prada — a witty Instagram page known for their ability to call out plagiarism in the fashion industry — recently screenshotted an Instagram post allegedly posted by Fashion Nova’s famous model Yodit Yemane in an almost identical dress. See the post that's causing a big social media stir.

No big deal, right? Well, according to Diet Prada, the photo seemingly was taken on Thursday (Feb. 14). That’s four days before Kim wore her paparazzi-worthy dress! Also, if you look closely, Diet Prada claims the photo’s image name reads, “The Kim Dress.” Does Fashion Nova have a magic eight ball? How could it be that the fashion brand knew that Kim planned on wearing that dress? Things that make you go, hmm…

Diet Prada alleges that there must be a secret collaboration between Kim and the brand, writing in the revealing post, “Fashion Nova Mugler knockoff shot 4 days before Kim wore it on 02/18/19. Kim, you’ll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts.” “Yes, it appears to be a real dress, not photoshop,” Diet Prada continued in the caption. “Ahead of Fashion Nova releasing the dress at 9pm EST tonight, house model Yodit Yemane may or may not have accidentally leaked a story 2.5 hours earlier of photo options from her shoot featuring the Mugler replica.” Not one to hold her tongue, Kim took to Twitter with a series of tweets to dispel the rumors that she's working with brands to "rip off designs." She also put the companies on blast for making "profit off her husband's work."

It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019 I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019 Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019 This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019 My relationships with designers are very important to me. It's taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019 I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019 So, as always, don’t believe everything you read and see online. I don’t have any relationships with these sites. I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

Sheesh.

