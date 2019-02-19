Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Accusations Of Working With Fast-Fashion Brands To Clone Designer Looks

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Kim Kardashian seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

"Don’t believe everything you read and see online."

Published 2 days ago

It’s almost unbelievable how some fashion brands can recreate celebrity looks within hours. 

Whether the ensembles are designer, custom-made, vintage or even couture, there’s no doubt that whatever you see on your favorite celeb, it’s going to be available for purchase with a far less expensive price tag. 

This especially happens when it comes to Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and mega social media influencer Kim Kardashian

Knowing her strong influence on fashion, the 38-year-old wife of Kanye West recently called out swift-moving fashion brands on Instagram begging them to not copy her husband's custom designs. 

“Fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?” Kim asked in the caption of the IG image below.

Wasting no time, Missguided posted a photo (they later deleted) of a model wearing a similar gold gown, along with the caption: “The devil works hard but Missguided works harder.” 

In a shocking turn of events, Kim is now being accused of helping the fast-fashion brands reproduce some of her iconic designer looks, and we are shook! Here’s the tea.

The speculation all started on Sunday when Kim left jaws dropped as she attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards styled in a black, barely there 1998 vintage Thierry Mugler gown. 

(Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Diet Prada — a witty Instagram page known for their ability to call out plagiarism in the fashion industry — recently screenshotted an Instagram post allegedly posted by Fashion Nova’s famous model Yodit Yemane in an almost identical dress.

See the post that's causing a big social media stir. 

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: See stories for a screenshot of the date of the Capture One session (it’s labeled 02-14-19). Fashion Nova Mugler knockoff shot 4 days before Kim wore it on 02/18/19. Kim, you’ll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts 😎. • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At some point recently, a fast fashion photo shoot happened featuring a vintage Mugler dress that @kimkardashian just happened to wear on Sunday night to the Hollywood Beauty Awards...and yes, it appears to be a real dress, not photoshop. Ahead of Fashion Nova releasing the dress at 9pm EST tonight, house model Yodit Yemane may or may not have accidentally leaked a story 2.5 hours earlier of photo options from her shoot featuring the Mugler replica. The file names were even labeled “Kim dress” while it’s now being called “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown” lol. This begs the question: Did Fashion Nova whip up the dress overnight in their Los Angeles atelier after seeing Kim in it or is she peddling her vintage finds to mass retailers ahead of debuting them for a calculated, timely release? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • 📷 : Getty • #kimkardashian #mugler #thierrymugler #manfredthierrymugler #bodycon #cutout #barelythere #strappy #straps #black #vintage #dress #velvet #fashionnova #wiwt #ootd #kuwtk #hollywood #beauty #kkwbeauty #kardashian #ecommerce #shady #smh #photoshoot #model #fashionmodel #dietprada

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on

No big deal, right? Well, according to Diet Prada, the photo seemingly was taken on Thursday (Feb. 14). That’s four days before Kim wore her paparazzi-worthy dress! 

Also, if you look closely, Diet Prada claims the photo’s image name reads, “The Kim Dress.”

Does Fashion Nova have a magic eight ball? How could it be that the fashion brand knew that Kim planned on wearing that dress? Things that make you go, hmm…

Diet Prada alleges that there must be a secret collaboration between Kim and the brand, writing in the revealing post, “Fashion Nova Mugler knockoff shot 4 days before Kim wore it on 02/18/19. Kim, you’ll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts.”

“Yes, it appears to be a real dress, not photoshop,” Diet Prada continued in the caption. “Ahead of Fashion Nova releasing the dress at 9pm EST tonight, house model Yodit Yemane may or may not have accidentally leaked a story 2.5 hours earlier of photo options from her shoot featuring the Mugler replica.”

Not one to hold her tongue, Kim took to Twitter with a series of tweets to dispel the rumors that she's working with brands to "rip off designs." She also put the companies on blast for making "profit off her husband's work."  

Sheesh.

Written by BET Staff

