Angelica Ross Is The Face Of Louis Vuitton’s Latest Campaign

Angelica Ross is reportedly in the new 2020 ad campaign for Louis Vuitton.
The Pose star and transgender advocate can be seen in the new ad against a backdrop in a vintage horror movie-inspired poster, a nod to her appearance on FX’s American Horror Story: 1984.
The ad reads, “When the future knocks, open the door!”
Louis Vuitton | Pre-Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/6j2xcQitGb— Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) January 22, 2020
NBC News reports that Anthony Ramos, the head of talent at the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, believes Ross’ inclusion in the new campaign is a “major step forward” for visibility among the community and “specifically for trans women of color.”
Ross is perhaps best known for her breakout role as Candy in the FX series Pose. She made her departure from the show during its second season after the character was killed off to shine a light on the violence that transgender women of color face.
“I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity,” Ryan Murphy, showrunner of Pose, wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent. Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica.”
View this post on Instagram
Last night’s episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies. I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent. Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!
On Wednesday, Ross tweeted that she asked Louis Vuitton if she could rock her natural hair and was encouraged to do so by the designer brand. “I asked @LouisVuitton if I could rock my natural hair in an Afro and they came back with an enthusiastic YES,” she tweeted over a picture of herself rocking an afro.
See below and congrats to Angelica.
I asked @LouisVuitton if I could rock my natural hair in an Afro and they came back with an enthusiastic YES 🖤✊🏿 RBF on 💯 pic.twitter.com/sbOpPkTDkT— Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) January 22, 2020
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
