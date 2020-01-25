Angelica Ross Is The Face Of Louis Vuitton’s Latest Campaign

Written by Paul Meara

Angelica Ross is reportedly in the new 2020 ad campaign for Louis Vuitton. The Pose star and transgender advocate can be seen in the new ad against a backdrop in a vintage horror movie-inspired poster, a nod to her appearance on FX’s American Horror Story: 1984. The ad reads, “When the future knocks, open the door!”

Louis Vuitton | Pre-Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/6j2xcQitGb — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) January 22, 2020

NBC News reports that Anthony Ramos, the head of talent at the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, believes Ross’ inclusion in the new campaign is a “major step forward” for visibility among the community and “specifically for trans women of color.” RELATED: Angelica Ross To Speak At Trans Visibility March In D.C. Ross is perhaps best known for her breakout role as Candy in the FX series Pose. She made her departure from the show during its second season after the character was killed off to shine a light on the violence that transgender women of color face. “I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity,” Ryan Murphy, showrunner of Pose, wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent. Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica.”

On Wednesday, Ross tweeted that she asked Louis Vuitton if she could rock her natural hair and was encouraged to do so by the designer brand. “I asked @LouisVuitton if I could rock my natural hair in an Afro and they came back with an enthusiastic YES,” she tweeted over a picture of herself rocking an afro. See below and congrats to Angelica.

I asked @LouisVuitton if I could rock my natural hair in an Afro and they came back with an enthusiastic YES 🖤✊🏿 RBF on 💯 pic.twitter.com/sbOpPkTDkT — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) January 22, 2020