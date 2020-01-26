Lauren London Wears Sequin Suit By Pamella Roland To Honor Nipsey Hussle At 2020 Grammy Awards, Accompanied By His Whole Family

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lauren London arrived at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards paying homage to the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle.

(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)















Dressed in a shimmery black suit by Pamella Roland, Lauren perfectly accessorized her look with a necklace that featured a photo of the late rapper taken at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)















Sadly, the photo of Nipsey, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was photographed less than two months before his life was tragically taken at the age of 33.

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)















Receiving the Best Rap Performance award on behalf of the “Grinding All My Life” rapper, Lauren spoke highly of the father of her child during the non-televised 2020 Grammy Awards pre-show. "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," Lauren said as she collected Nipsey’s first Grammy Award on his behalf.

(Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images)















Surrounded by his family, she continued, "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.” Nipsey’s grandmother Margaret Boutte added, "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart. Thank you, thank you."

Lauren London accepting Nipsey Hussle’s Grammy For Best Rap Performance for “Racks in The Middle” ft Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/zS1kEQZZcS — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 26, 2020

Honestly, we couldn’t help but be reminded the marathon continues when we saw Nipsey’s 11-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom glowing in a stunning Gatsby-inspired gown.

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)















Nip may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.