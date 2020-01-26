Lauren London Wears Sequin Suit By Pamella Roland To Honor Nipsey Hussle At 2020 Grammy Awards, Accompanied By His Whole Family

Lauren London and Emani Asghedom

Nip's 11-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom, is growing up before our eyes.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lauren London arrived at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards paying homage to the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dressed in a shimmery black suit by Pamella Roland, Lauren perfectly accessorized her look with a necklace that featured a photo of the late rapper taken at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sadly, the photo of Nipsey, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was photographed less than two months before his life was tragically taken at the age of 33. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Emani Asghedom and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Receiving the Best Rap Performance award on behalf of the “Grinding All My Life” rapper, Lauren spoke highly of the father of her child during the non-televised 2020 Grammy Awards pre-show.

"I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," Lauren said as she collected Nipsey’s first Grammy Award on his behalf. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Nipsey Hussle's wife Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle's grandmother Margaret Bouffe, Samiel Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle's sister Samantha Smith and Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom accept Best Rap Performance for "Racks in the Middle" in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
(Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Surrounded by his family, she continued, "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.”

Nipsey’s grandmother Margaret Boutte added, "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart. Thank you, thank you."

Honestly, we couldn’t help but be reminded the marathon continues when we saw Nipsey’s 11-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom glowing in a stunning Gatsby-inspired gown.  

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lauren London (L) and Emani Asghedom attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Nip may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

