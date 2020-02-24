Naomi Campbell Refuses To Let Ageism Affect Her 30+ Year Modeling Career

After 34 years in the industry, the supermodel can't slow down.

Written by Tweety Elitou

Each time Naomi Campbell struts down the runway or strikes a pose for a campaign, the 49-year-old supermodel single-handily proves that age is nothing but a number.

For years, the mystery of remaining ageless in an ageist industry has served as a pressing topic. If we take anything from her recent interview with CNN, the secret to not giving into ridiculous age stigmas may simply be, not thinking about it at all.

"I don't think about [age]. I don't feel it. I do what I have to do," Naomi told CNN. "After being in this business for 34 years, it's still always so surprising to me and I'm always thrilled."

Constantly leaving fans wondering her route to the fountain of youth, she does her job with modelesque perfection.

During the interview, the stunning model also touched on the lack of diversity in the model industry stating, “There’s always work to be done.”

She went on to shine a microscope over the pay disparity Black models encounter. 

"I'm looking now at [models getting the] same payment for doing the same work. I do feel that it's obvious that's going to come up next. And that [it] should be equal,” Naomi shared.

"There's always work to be done," she said. "You should never sit on your laurels and think, oh everything is fine."

To that, we cannot agree more! As far as who in the industry will spearhead the mission, according to the famed model, "I still have the drive."

(Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

