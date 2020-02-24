Naomi Campbell Refuses To Let Ageism Affect Her 30+ Year Modeling Career

Each time Naomi Campbell struts down the runway or strikes a pose for a campaign, the 49-year-old supermodel single-handily proves that age is nothing but a number.

For years, the mystery of remaining ageless in an ageist industry has served as a pressing topic. If we take anything from her recent interview with CNN, the secret to not giving into ridiculous age stigmas may simply be, not thinking about it at all.

"I don't think about [age]. I don't feel it. I do what I have to do," Naomi told CNN. "After being in this business for 34 years, it's still always so surprising to me and I'm always thrilled."

Constantly leaving fans wondering her route to the fountain of youth, she does her job with modelesque perfection.