Chrissy Teigen Completely Shocks Fans By Going Partially Nude For John Legend's Online Concert

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Completely Shocks Fans By Going Partially Nude For John Legend's Online Concert

She took a Twitter poll on what to wear for the epic event!

Published Yesterday

Since the world is feeling anxious due to the coronavirus outbreak, John Legend hosted a free concert on Instagram live to help lift spirits and put his fans at ease. His wife, Chrissy Teigen was excited about the good deed and decided to ask her millions of followers what she should wear for John’s online concert. 

The social media superstar shared shots of four potential looks: a hot pink micro-mini dress, an orange puff-sleeved Saint Laurent frock ($2,990), an iridescent sequined Alex Perry gown ($2,800) and — last but certainly not least — a plain white towel.

“The world needs Towel Teigen more than ever,” one person tweeted, while a second wrote, “Just wear sweatpants … that’s literally what all of us are wearing.” 

Chrissy followed up the photos with a poll; at press time, more than half of the nearly 70,000 fans who voted were in favor of the towel.

Apparently, Chrissy heard her fans loud and clear. The outspoken personality wore nothing but a long towel while her hubby performed a medley of hit songs during the 50-minute concert. This is why she continues to hold the crown as the Queen of Twitter!

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style