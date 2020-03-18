Chrissy Teigen Completely Shocks Fans By Going Partially Nude For John Legend's Online Concert

Since the world is feeling anxious due to the coronavirus outbreak, John Legend hosted a free concert on Instagram live to help lift spirits and put his fans at ease. His wife, Chrissy Teigen was excited about the good deed and decided to ask her millions of followers what she should wear for John’s online concert.

The social media superstar shared shots of four potential looks: a hot pink micro-mini dress, an orange puff-sleeved Saint Laurent frock ($2,990), an iridescent sequined Alex Perry gown ($2,800) and — last but certainly not least — a plain white towel.