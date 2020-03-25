Drake Gets Bored In Quarantine And Decides To Show Off His Insanely Expensive Sneaker Collection

Mendeecees Finds An Elaborate Way To Celebrate His Wife Yandy Smith’s 38th Birthday Despite Being Quarantined
Like many of us, Drake has been quarantined at home since the coronavirus outbreak.
The rap star used his downtime to let millions of fans into his fashion sanctuary: his beloved sneaker closet.
In true MTV Cribs fashion, Drake took to his Instagram stories to show off his incredible collection of Nikes including several pairs of Kobe Bryant signature sneakers and rare Air Jordans.
Drake’s collection is massive, but one pair in particular caught our eye: the unreleased Dior x Air Jordan 1 High. The brand announced that only eight thousand pairs would be sold, so it appears that Drake is already one of the lucky recipients of the coveted, $2,500 sneaker.
The “Nonstop” performer also has a pair of Jordan 5 Retro Tokyo T23 kicks which resell today for around $5,000. Unsurprisingly, his sneaker closet is reminiscent of a high-end shoe store!
The 33-year-old hitmaker is undeniably a shoe expert at this point, having collaborated on co-branded projects with Jordan Brand alongside his fashion label, OVO.
We’re glad that Drake is taking social distancing seriously and hanging out at home since testing negative for COVID-19. In case you missed it, he was exposed to the virus while hanging with his dear friend, NBA player Kevin Durant, who has been diagnosed with the illness.
Oh yeah, and his sneaker collection is #goals!
(Photo: BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
