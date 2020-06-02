Designer Virgil Abloh Responds To Criticism With Bigger Donation

Written by BET Staff

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh turned to Instagram to clear his name after receiving a slew full of criticism and backlash for his "cheap" contribution to bail out protesters. RELATED | The Internet Reacts To Designer Virgil Abloh's $50 Donation To Bail Out Miami Protesters To catch you up to speed, the famous fashion designer received some serious criticism after he screenshotted his donation of $50 towards bailing out Miami protesters, who were arrested while protesting for the unjust police murder of George Floyd. Virgil was also called out after people highlighted the stark contrast between how the luxury brand CEO mourned the looting of his friend Sean Wotherspoon’s secondhand store Round Two, compared to Marc Jacobs—whose stores were also looted—addressed the situation with a social media post stating, “Property can be replaced, human lives CANNOT.”

In a very lengthy Instagram post, the luxury designer not only explained he knows the struggles of being a Black man, but he also apologized for how his comments were perceived and added that he has donated over $20,500 towards the cause. (Sorry, no screenshots provided!) RELATED | BET Calls For Action In George Floyd And Breonna Taylor Police Killings “I can understand your frustration if you think my contribution were limited to $50,” he wrote. “Purely false when it comes to the total. I have donated $20,500 to bail funds and other causes related to this movement.” He added, “I will continue to donate more and will continue to use my voice to urge my peers to do the same.”

Read his essay-style response below: View this post on Instagram 📝✨® A post shared by @ virgilabloh on Jun 1, 2020 at 3:47pm PDT

Although Virgil followed up his statement with a #BlackOutTuesday post on Tuesday (June 2), it doesn't look like people in the comments are ready to forgive just yet. Especially without receipts. One user trolled, "Did you donate another 50 bucks?" Yikes! What does this mean for the Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton menswear? Only time will tell.