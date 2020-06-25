Naomi Campbell Shoots Vogue Cover With A Black Photographer For First Time In Her 34 Year Career

For her cover story with Vogue, the icon posted a preview of the photoshoot to her Instagram Rocking wavy curls with a floral, silk skirt and top and red leather gloves. In the Instagram post, she expresses her gratitude to photographer Black female photographer, Nadine Ijewere .

Naomi Campbell' s Vogue Spain July cover revealed it's the super model's first time in 34 years shooting with a Black photographer. And sadly, it's not an uncommon experience.

The fashion and beauty industries have been making strides concerning representation and inclusion. However, Naomi Campbell proves that there is room for a lot more improvement.

"Thank you, @nadineijewere, @voguespain, and the entire team. This is a special cover for me. As it's is the 1st time in my 34 year career that I was photographed by a black Photgrapher for vogue / condenast and it was a woman of color. Nadine it was truly an honor, I learned a new work ethic from you, another style of how to be... I can't tell you how nervous I was inside, I wanted to be able to hold up to what you envisioned and expected. The stillness and the quieting of oneself. This represents more than you will ever know!! Keep Rising Nadine. ❤️😍🖤"

The model's entire career has been filled with "firsts" from being the first Black model on the cover of French Vogue in 1988 and then American Vogue in 1989. Despite having been a top model since the late '80s, Campbell landed her very first beauty campaign in 2018 with NARS cosmetics.

While Naomi Campbell is still one of the world's most renowned models, she's always made a point throughout the decades of her career to emphasize the importance of inclusion and representation — whether or not you're behind the camera or in front of it.

The July issue will be on stands on Friday, 6/26.