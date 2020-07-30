Big Moves!: Chloe x Halle Become Fendi Spokesmodels In Iconic Peekaboo Bag Campaign

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Chloe x Halle are making significant moves in the fashion world.
Fendi tapped the sisters to star in its ongoing #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, which celebrates unbreakable family bonds.
The pair are the new faces of Fendi’s Peekaboo Bag, which is a structured style that comes in various styles and features a long strap. The bag is personalized with initials and features an accordion-frame shape as well as inside pockets.
According to a press release, it was the first time the fashion house handed over complete control to the talent, so Chloe x Halle not only starred in the project but also put together their own team (art director, stylist, photographer, videographer, etc.) and orchestrated the whole concept. The R&B stars are even singing in the campaign video.
The campaign was photographed at their Los Angeles home. On their tennis court, in their swimming pool, and around their backyard. They even posed at a beautifully decorated dining table with the handbags on display. The girls wore an array of Fendi looks from their Pre-fall 2020 collection, including printed eyelet dresses, structured blazers, and Fendi print swimsuits. The duo was styled by Beyoncé’s longtime stylist, Zerina Akers, and photographed by Julian Dakdouk.
(Photo: Getty)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
days
COMMENTS