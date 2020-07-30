Big Moves!: Chloe x Halle Become Fendi Spokesmodels In Iconic Peekaboo Bag Campaign

The pair are the new faces of Fendi’s Peekaboo Bag, which is a structured style that comes in various styles and features a long strap. The bag is personalized with initials and features an accordion-frame shape as well as inside pockets.

According to a press release, it was the first time the fashion house handed over complete control to the talent, so Chloe x Halle not only starred in the project but also put together their own team (art director, stylist, photographer, videographer, etc.) and orchestrated the whole concept. The R&B stars are even singing in the campaign video.