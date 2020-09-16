Beyonce's New Ivy Park x Adidas Superstar Sneakers Drop On Friday And Are Predicted To Sell Out In Minutes

Beyoncé and Adidas Originals continue their partnership with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated new Superstar silhouette, turning the legendary shell-toe sneaker into a platform.

Bey's IVY PARK X Adidas collaboration first released in January and relaunched in April including tracksuits, sexy co-ords and chic stiletto sock boots. Now, their back with a cool twist on the classic shell-toe Adidas sneaker.

According to the Adidas website, the reimagined Superstars is described as "The meeting of two icons: Beyoncé lends her elegance and perspective to the iconic silhouette for the 50th anniversary of the Superstar," and we're here for it!

Related | Beyoncé And Adidas Will Be Dropping More Ivy Park Gear