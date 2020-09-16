Beyonce's New Ivy Park x Adidas Superstar Sneakers Drop On Friday And Are Predicted To Sell Out In Minutes

Beyoncé

Beyonce's New Ivy Park x Adidas Superstar Sneakers Drop On Friday And Are Predicted To Sell Out In Minutes

Dropping Sept 18., the style has been on the tip of everyone’s tongues (and timelines!).

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Beyoncé and Adidas Originals continue their partnership with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated new Superstar silhouette, turning the legendary shell-toe sneaker into a platform.

Bey's IVY PARK X Adidas collaboration first released in January and relaunched in April including tracksuits, sexy co-ords and chic stiletto sock boots. Now, their back with a cool twist on the classic shell-toe Adidas sneaker. 

According to the Adidas website, the reimagined Superstars is described as "The meeting of two icons: Beyoncé lends her elegance and perspective to the iconic silhouette for the 50th anniversary of the Superstar," and we're here for it!

(Photo: Adidas)

The Beyoncé x Adidas Originals Superstar Platform is releasing in the classic "Cloud White/Core Black/Off White" colorway. It is made from a super supple premium leather because, of course, it has to be the best for Queen B. The music icon has redefined the Superstar's iconic look by giving it a pointed toe, which wraps around the original curved shell toe and is formed as part of the sneaker's sole unit.

The sneakers are set to release on September 18 for $200 and will be available exclusively via the Adidas app.

(Photo: Getty Images)

