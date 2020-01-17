Beyoncé’s Adidas x IVY PARK Will Quickly Sell Out, Here's Everything You Need To Know To Buy It First

Written by Tweety Elitou

It is without doubt, Beyoncé holds a Ph.D. in breaking the Internet!

Even though her first Adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection launches on Saturday (Jan. 18), the soon-to-be-released collection has been on the tip of everyone’s tongues (and timelines!) for weeks. "It is a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner," said Beyoncé. "My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly."

(Photo Via: Pitchblend & The 44)















From Queen Bey flaunting her bootylicious ass(ets) in sneak peek photos of the collection, to our favorite celebrities videotaped unboxing massive orange garment boxes delivered to their doors, we honestly weren’t completely sure that there was enough bandwidth left after a wave of maroon and orange flooded our timelines. RELATED | Beyoncé Anoints Cardi B, Laverne Cox, Reese Witherspoon And More A-Listers With Ivy Park Gifts

(Photo Via: Pitchblend & The 44)















Even Beyoncé’s mom, Miss Tina planned an impromptu photo shoot when she received her trunk of fashionable looks.

If you’re anything like us, you may be asking yourself, how can you get your hands on the new collection before it’s sold out. Well, being members of the Beyhive, we’ve been keeping our eyes and ears open to find out what’s buzzing. Here is a bulleted list of everything you need to know about the Adidas x Ivy Park line: The Adidas x Ivy Park collection features the first-ever release of IVY PARK footwear—designed by Beyoncé herself—along with a complete athleisure line that includes a Utilitarian jumpsuit, cargo pants, cycling shorts, hoodies, dresses, jackets, bras, bags, and other accessories.

The capsule collection for Spring '20 celebrates power, freedom, and individuality for anyone who has the confidence to take chances and live unapologetically.

The stylish and functional performance collection features gender-neutral apparel and accessories.

The line features asymmetry and harness detailing throughout the collection, along with a color palette that boasts the vivid colors of solar orange, maroon, and cream.

Available in sizes XS-XL, the collection’s prices range from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.

The collection is available starting January 18 online at adidas.com and in select stores.

And the moment you’ve been waiting for. According to E! News, here’s where you can cop the must-have collection: Adidas

Nordstrom

Bloomingdale's

Ssense

Sneakersnstuff

Finish Line

Foot Locker We hope this helps you get your hands on Bey’s collection that will probably be sold out before the end of the day. Good luck BeyHive!