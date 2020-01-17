Beyoncé’s Adidas x IVY PARK Will Quickly Sell Out, Here's Everything You Need To Know To Buy It First

It's Movie Premiere Official!: Meek Mill & Rumored Boo Milano Are All Smiles At 'Bad Boys For Life' Screening
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
It is without doubt, Beyoncé holds a Ph.D. in breaking the Internet!
Even though her first Adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection launches on Saturday (Jan. 18), the soon-to-be-released collection has been on the tip of everyone’s tongues (and timelines!) for weeks.
"It is a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner," said Beyoncé. "My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly."
From Queen Bey flaunting her bootylicious ass(ets) in sneak peek photos of the collection, to our favorite celebrities videotaped unboxing massive orange garment boxes delivered to their doors, we honestly weren’t completely sure that there was enough bandwidth left after a wave of maroon and orange flooded our timelines.
RELATED | Beyoncé Anoints Cardi B, Laverne Cox, Reese Witherspoon And More A-Listers With Ivy Park Gifts
Even Beyoncé’s mom, Miss Tina planned an impromptu photo shoot when she received her trunk of fashionable looks.
If you’re anything like us, you may be asking yourself, how can you get your hands on the new collection before it’s sold out. Well, being members of the Beyhive, we’ve been keeping our eyes and ears open to find out what’s buzzing.
Here is a bulleted list of everything you need to know about the Adidas x Ivy Park line:
And the moment you’ve been waiting for. According to E! News, here’s where you can cop the must-have collection:
We hope this helps you get your hands on Bey’s collection that will probably be sold out before the end of the day. Good luck BeyHive!
(Photo Via: Pitchblend & The 44)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS