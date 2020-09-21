Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Cardi B’s Daughter A $2K Louis Vuitton Backpack With Matching $3K Music Box

Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Cardi B’s Daughter A $2K Louis Vuitton Backpack With Matching $3K Music Box

The 2-year-old made her IG debut with luxe accessories!

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Baby Kulture made her Instagram debut with some seriously expensive accessories—and half a million followers in less than 24 hours

Dressed in a trendy schoolgirl look—styled by her mom—the fashionable toddler completed her look with a diamond necklace featuring her namesake, along with a Louis Vuitton ‘Palm Springs Mini’ bookbag.

Hello everyone 🎀

After calling around for pricing, we soon learned that the mini bag retails for about $1,990. Sheesh! 

Mom please 🙄🎀🌸

According to Cardi B, her baby girl received the luxe bag from fellow “WAP” rapper Megan Thee Stallion, along with this luxe custom LV ‘Vivienne Music Box’ ($3,650). See for yourself!

Yes, little sis! The 2-year-old is already “Bad and Boujee!” 

(Photos: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic, Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

