Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Cardi B’s Daughter A $2K Louis Vuitton Backpack With Matching $3K Music Box

Baby Kulture made her Instagram debut with some seriously expensive accessories—and half a million followers in less than 24 hours!
Dressed in a trendy schoolgirl look—styled by her mom—the fashionable toddler completed her look with a diamond necklace featuring her namesake, along with a Louis Vuitton ‘Palm Springs Mini’ bookbag.
After calling around for pricing, we soon learned that the mini bag retails for about $1,990. Sheesh!
RELATED | Cardi B Announces Her Daughter, Kulture Has Several Business Ventures Launching As She Shows Off The 2 Year Olds' Jewelry Collection
According to Cardi B, her baby girl received the luxe bag from fellow “WAP” rapper Megan Thee Stallion, along with this luxe custom LV ‘Vivienne Music Box’ ($3,650). See for yourself!
Yes, little sis! The 2-year-old is already “Bad and Boujee!”
(Photos: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic, Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)
