Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Crosses Half A Million Instagram Followers In Less Than 24 Hours

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
After rapper Cardi B announced her two-year-old daughter Kulture’s Instagram page on Saturday night (Sept. 19) the mini celeb has gained 564,000 followers in less than 24 hours.
Sharing a mini-photo shoot of her mini-me wearing a blue and pink plaid skirt on her Instagram, the “WAP” rapper asked her followers to head over to Kulture’s new page and click the “follow” button.
“Follow [Kulture Kiari] new IG...soo much cool but baby stuff coming up!” she captioned in her post.
The newly created social media page already has nine photo memories of Kulture playing in the pool and some adorable yet hilarious mommy and me time.
“Me & my mommy .....My mom was annoying me but it’s ok cause I look cute,” says Cardi B who manages her daughter’s page.
We can’t wait for more precious Kulture moments!
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS