Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Crosses Half A Million Instagram Followers In Less Than 24 Hours

After rapper Cardi B announced her two-year-old daughter Kulture’s Instagram page on Saturday night (Sept. 19) the mini celeb has gained 564,000 followers in less than 24 hours.

Sharing a mini-photo shoot of her mini-me wearing a blue and pink plaid skirt on her Instagram, the “WAP” rapper asked her followers to head over to Kulture’s new page and click the “follow” button.

“Follow [Kulture Kiari] new IG...soo much cool but baby stuff coming up!” she captioned in her post.

RELATED: Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset