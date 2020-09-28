Megan Thee Stallion Gives First Glimpse Of Her Fashion Nova Jeans Designed For Tall Women—And They Fit!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion left fans delighted and excited when she announced that she was creating a collection of jeans catering to women with long legs.

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” the Houston rapper shared via Instagram. While the pandemic continues to plague the world, the leader of the “Hot Girls” refuses to let COVID-19 prevent her from keeping her vow to her statuesque sisters.

“Nothing REAL can be threatened,” Megan captioned a photo on Saturday giving fans a glimpse of her new Fashion Nova jeans. “Oh yeah, and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women? These are the first samples coming soon.” RELATED | Tall Girls Rejoice! Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Collaboration With Fashion Nova To Make Longer Jeans

Standing 5′ 10″ tall, Megan looked amazing wearing a pair of form-fitting, boot-cut jeans that not only showed off her curves, but also featured the perfect inseam length. At this time, it is unclear when the collaborative collection will be available. Nevertheless, if the jeans look anything like this sneak peek, get ready for them to sell out in minutes!