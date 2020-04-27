Tall Girls Rejoice! Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Collaboration With Fashion Nova To Make Longer Jeans

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Standing 5′ 10″ tall with curves that literally ignited an entire “Hot Girl Summer” movement, Megan Thee Stallion knows exactly what women of her stature want when purchasing jeans—length!
Eager to please her taller fans, the 25-year-old Houston rapper and Texas Southern University (TSU) student recently announced that she is collaborating with the popular fashion brand, Fashion Nova, to create jeans that are more inclusive of women with height.
Flaunting her ass(ets) in a pair of light blue Fashion Nova jeans, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper sent the internet into a frenzy when she made the big announcement.
“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” Megan, who wears a size 11, shared on Instagram.
With the swiftness of their keys, fans began to express their excitement for the upcoming project.
“Yess sis! Get us stallions right! [I’m] tired of only having one pair of jeans that reach my ankles,” one Instagram user said.
“YESSSSSSS CAN’T WAIT,” another chimed in. “US TALL GIRLS ARE READY.”
Based on the enthusiasm in the comments, we’re positive that this fashion line will sell out fast.
