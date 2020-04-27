Tall Girls Rejoice! Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Collaboration With Fashion Nova To Make Longer Jeans

Standing 5′ 10″ tall with curves that literally ignited an entire “Hot Girl Summer” movement, Megan Thee Stallion knows exactly what women of her stature want when purchasing jeans—length!

RELATED | We Owe Megan Thee Stallion More Than Money For #HotGirlSummer

Eager to please her taller fans, the 25-year-old Houston rapper and Texas Southern University (TSU) student recently announced that she is collaborating with the popular fashion brand, Fashion Nova, to create jeans that are more inclusive of women with height.

Flaunting her ass(ets) in a pair of light blue Fashion Nova jeans, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper sent the internet into a frenzy when she made the big announcement.