Jay Z's Longtime Stylist And Fashion Icon June Ambrose Partners With PUMA As New Creative Director

Written by Tira Urquhart

Style icon and creative director, June Ambrose has partnered with Puma. She is behind Jay-Z's most iconic looks, such as his OTR I and II tour wardrobe and recently his iconic suits worn in Beyoncé's "Black Is King" film. June will help PUMA redefine what it means to be stylish in sport. According to a press release, she will take a holistic brand approach, extending her design eye across categories and age groups for girls and women's collections throughout 2021 and beyond. June was introduced to PUMA through her long-standing relationship with JAY-Z, who serves as the creative director for PUMA Hoops.

(Photo courtesy of PUMA)















She says, "Jay (Jay-Z), Emory Jones and I have had many conversations about style, sport, purpose, and legacy. From these conversations, Jay then introduced me to Bjørn Gulden (PUMA CEO) and Adam Petrick (PUMA's Global Director of Brand and Marketing). Adam and I talked about our visions and my impact on the culture at large, and it was from these interactions that I knew a collaboration with PUMA would be beautiful and transcend far beyond the product." June will lend her expertise to several collections with PUMA throughout 2021, including an exciting exclusive for PUMA Hoops and a Title Nine collection inspired by June's passion for celebrating bold, fearless women everywhere who rise above and go the distance no matter how big the challenge might be, while also being stylishly fit.

(Photo courtesy of Puma)















"I want my work with PUMA to drive a dialogue around Title Nine and equality. To have the opportunity to do this by launching a collection for an underserved division, for women's basketball, is incredible," said June Ambrose. "I want athletes and all women to feel fearless and inspired when they wear the pieces that I've designed. I want to create a space where young girls and women feel empowered on and off the court." The first collection will be released in 2021.