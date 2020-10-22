City Girls’ Rapper JT Telling Beyoncé Not To Forget Her With The Ivy Park Gifting Is All Of Us

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
It looks like JT is just as excited about the upcoming launch of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park collection— just like the rest of us!
Not long after Queen Bey surprised fans with news that we will be able to shop the new drop on Oct. 30, the City Girls’ rapper commented on the announcement photo asking for some free goodies.
“Queen don’t forget us this time,” she commented on the post. "Ima dm you my P.O. Box!"
ICYMI: Beyonce’s first collection—in collaboration with Adidas—made quite a splash amongst the Beyhive. In fact, the athleisure line sold out within minutes! Why, you ask? Well, it may have to do with the fact that the busy entertainer sent each of her celebrity friends giant orange trunks filled with maroon-and-orange Ivy Park fashions to model.
Although it is unclear if Bey will be doing the same with this collection, we can’t blame JT for wanting to send a friendly reminder!
