Fashion Designer B. Michael And Cicely Tyson Created Magic Over Decades

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

As we celebrate the life and legacy of the late Cicely Tyson, we must acknowledge her most memorable fashion moments and the coveted designer behind many of them, B. Michael.  

Michael is a Black designer from Connecticut and was a dear friend to Tyson, who started designing hats for the 1980s TV hit "Dynasty." That's where they met and built a bond that lasted over decades. 

From iconic hats to couture gowns, B.Michael created magic with Tyson. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael says, "There is no ball gown that I build that she cannot carry. Miss Tyson is any designer's dream muse because she's not afraid of anything." 

In 2018 when Tyson became the first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar, Michael designed a bespoke bolero hat made of 150 pieced-together sections of a metallic vintage French silk from the same fabric house that supplies Christian Dior and Givenchy. The duo also made waves when Cicely Tyson attended the late Aretha Franklin's funeral the same year and commanded attention with a black oversized ripple church hat. Her chic ensemble was talked about for weeks. 

The New York-based designer has also created looks for Phylicia Rashad, Beyoncé, Halle Berry, and the late actress Lena Horne

Take a look at some of the most memorable red carpet moments between Miss Tyson and her dear friend, B. Michael. 

attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo: Getty Images)
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Cicely Tyson and B. Michael attend the Television Academy's 25th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Saban Media Center on January 28, 2020 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage,)
(Photo: Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02: Actress Cicely Tyson and designer B Michael attend 14th annual An Enduring Vision Benefit Gala presented by the Elton John AIDS Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on November 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Getty Images)
<<enter caption here>> at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 14, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: B Michael and Cicely Tyson attend the American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 01: Actress Cicely Tyson (R) and a guest attend 2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 1, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

