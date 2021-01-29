Fashion Designer B. Michael And Cicely Tyson Created Magic Over Decades

Michael is a Black designer from Connecticut and was a dear friend to Tyson, who started designing hats for the 1980s TV hit "Dynasty." That's where they met and built a bond that lasted over decades.

As we celebrate the life and legacy of the late Cicely Tyson , we must acknowledge her most memorable fashion moments and the coveted designer behind many of them, B. Michael.

From iconic hats to couture gowns, B.Michael created magic with Tyson. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael says, "There is no ball gown that I build that she cannot carry. Miss Tyson is any designer's dream muse because she's not afraid of anything."

In 2018 when Tyson became the first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar, Michael designed a bespoke bolero hat made of 150 pieced-together sections of a metallic vintage French silk from the same fabric house that supplies Christian Dior and Givenchy. The duo also made waves when Cicely Tyson attended the late Aretha Franklin's funeral the same year and commanded attention with a black oversized ripple church hat. Her chic ensemble was talked about for weeks.

The New York-based designer has also created looks for Phylicia Rashad, Beyoncé, Halle Berry, and the late actress Lena Horne.

Take a look at some of the most memorable red carpet moments between Miss Tyson and her dear friend, B. Michael.