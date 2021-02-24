High School Meg: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Nostalgic in New Coach Campaign

Everyone's favorite Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion recently debuted fun visuals from her latest campaign presentation with Coach. Megan (and her good knees) appears in images and video footage of the Fall 2021 collection for the legacy brand, Coach Forever Season.

Exploring the juxtapositions of fashion and pop culture, the presentation will reach audiences via “Coach TV” beamed across the brand’s social channels. The experience will be escapist, nostalgic and tongue-in-cheek and will bring together the Fall lookbook, captured on the Coach Family around the world. In Megan's vignette, her knees of steel bring all the schoolboys to the yard and her classmates idolize her during confessional interviews à la the 2004 pop culture comedy classic Mean Girls. The presentation also features actor Michael B. Jordan, singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and social media influencer Rickey Thompson. Standout pieces in the fall collection include logo accessories, knitwear separates and bold outerwear.