Nina Parker Becomes Macy’s First Black Woman To Design A Plus-Size Fashion Collection

Nina Parker knows the importance of feeling sexy, confident, and stylish. Using her personal style as a source of inspiration, the talk show host recently partnered with Macy’s to create a size-inclusive clothing collection that curvy women actually want to wear.

“For me, when I'm shopping, I look at women who have bodies similar to mine to know how I'm going to look,” Parker explained to E! News about conceptualizing The Nina Parker Collection, which launches in May. Opting for a plus-size fit model, she continued, “It's important to me that our fit model had curves, a little FUPA, thick calves—those types of things women struggle with.”