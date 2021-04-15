Nina Parker Becomes Macy’s First Black Woman To Design A Plus-Size Fashion Collection

Nina Parker knows the importance of feeling sexy, confident, and stylish. Using her personal style as a source of inspiration, the talk show host recently partnered with Macy’s to create a size-inclusive clothing collection that curvy women actually want to wear.
“For me, when I'm shopping, I look at women who have bodies similar to mine to know how I'm going to look,” Parker explained to E! News about conceptualizing The Nina Parker Collection, which launches in May. Opting for a plus-size fit model, she continued, “It's important to me that our fit model had curves, a little FUPA, thick calves—those types of things women struggle with.”
The Nina Parker Collection will serve as the department store’s first plus-size clothing line by a Black woman. Just in time for spring and summer, the affordable collection will feature trendy dresses, denim, and tank tops available in sizes 16W-24W. Prices will range between $39 and $129.
RELATED | ‘Icons Of Style’: Macy's Launches Several Collections Designed By Black Creatives! [EXCLUSIVE]
As for the feeling she hopes the pieces will invoke, she reveals, “I want them to feel like they matter, like they are a bad b**** and everybody will take notice.”
We commend Parker for taking on the challenge of making fashions that fit every frame—especially for those of us with curves!
The Nina Parker Collection launches in Macy's stores and online starting May 14.
(Photo: Erik Voake/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS