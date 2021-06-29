BET Awards 2021: Glamorous Live On The Red Carpet Fashion Report

Lights, Camera, and Action!

BET.com was live on the red carpet at the 21st BET Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where we spoke to several of your favorite celebrities to get the inside scoop on the glamour they brought to the red carpet. Whether it was bought, borrowed or gifted, everyone who graced the carpet looked stunning on a night dedicated to “The Year of the Black Woman.”

From Album of The Year winner Jazmine Sullivan, 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient Ashanti, Grammy winning rapper Lil Kim and more.

Watch the video below and find out more about the inspiration behind their jaw-dropping looks!

