BET Awards 2021: Jazmine Sullivan Thanks All Black Women In Her ‘Album Of The Year’ Acceptance Speech

Jazmine Sullivan gave her heartfelt thanks to her mother and all black women during her acceptance speech for the BET Awards 2021 ‘Album of the Year.’
The R&B singer won for Heaux Tales, her new first album in six years.
She began the speech by giving thanks to God and honoring her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. “We didn’t see any of this happening, but God has been so faithful to us.”
Sullivan also shared that her mother is now in remission. “This is my prize, this is my gift. It means more to me than anything that she’s here with me. She’s supported me all my life, pushed me and loved me all my life. So I’m so grateful for her.”
Sullivan also dedicated her award to all Black women. She said, “This award is bigger than me. It’s for all the women, all the Black women that are amazing and strong, that have inspired me all my life. I’m so glad that I was able to tell part of our stories. I hope I did y’all proud.”
Sullivan also gave a shout out to her fans who waited for her much-anticipated comeback.”I know I’ve been a very hard artit to support and I take six year breaks, thank y’all so much. I’m so grateful. I love you all.”
She ended with a message to the audience that could also resonate with viewers at home. “Everybody here is amazing, shining. Keep being Black, baby. Keep being wonderful.”
(Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)
