BET Awards 2021: Jazmine Sullivan Thanks All Black Women In Her ‘Album Of The Year’ Acceptance Speech

Jazmine Sullivan gave her heartfelt thanks to her mother and all black women during her acceptance speech for the BET Awards 2021 ‘Album of the Year.’

The R&B singer won for Heaux Tales, her new first album in six years.

She began the speech by giving thanks to God and honoring her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. “We didn’t see any of this happening, but God has been so faithful to us.”

Sullivan also shared that her mother is now in remission. “This is my prize, this is my gift. It means more to me than anything that she’s here with me. She’s supported me all my life, pushed me and loved me all my life. So I’m so grateful for her.”

