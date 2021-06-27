Culture's Biggest Night: Live Updates From The 2021 BET Awards

Written by BET Staff

Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz And Others Give A Fitting Tribute To DMX 10:45 p.m.ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Rappers took to the stage to honor the memory of DMX. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Griselda delivered powerful performances in tribute to the late hip hop legend. Method Man got things started with an acapella flow, followed by Griselda, which then opened up to a rendition of “Where The ‘Hood At.” What came next was a medley of X’s and Ruff Ryders anthems including “Party Up (Up In Here),” lead by Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz.

Forever in our hearts. ❤️ The tribute to the icon and legend DMX is about to go down at #BETAwards 2021! Don't miss it! #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/P5DBYQraYv — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021

Andra Day Channels Billie Holiday 10:45 p.m.ET/7:45 p.m. PT: After winning the Best Actress award, Andra Day serenaded the audience with a medley of songs from her film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. She began with the jazz and blues legend’s signature song, “Strange Fruit.”



Megan Thee Stallion Is The Viewer’s Choice 10:45 p.m.ET/7:45 p.m. PT: The wins keep coming for Megan Thee Stallion. This time, she won the Viewer’s Choice Award for “Savage (Remix).” featuring Beyoncé. “Everybody knows how much I love Beyoncé,” Megan said, paying tribute to Bey and showing us the power of manifesting. Meg said she put it out into the universe that she wanted to collab with Bey, and it happened. Meg certainly had her arms full of trophies at the end of this year’s awards!



DJ Khaled Anchors Star-Studded Performance 10:45 p.m.ET/7:45 p.m. PT: DJ Khaled brought down the house with his performance of “I Did it.” He got some help from some big name artists, including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Dababy and Megan Thee Stallion.

Queen Latifah Recognized For Her Amazing Career 10:45 p.m.ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Queen Latifah earned a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards. In keeping with the theme, The Year of the Black Woman, Latifah thanked her mother, “a strong Black woman.” She also urged women to unite. “Together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart,” she said. Related: BET Awards 2021: Hip Hop Legends Honor Queen Latifah With Lifetime Achievement Award

City Girls Shake It On Stage 10:45 p.m.ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Host Taraji P. Henson took out her map of the world to give the audience a history lesson on the origins of the Twerk, which she joked originated in Africa. After her lesson, The City Girls put the lesson into action with their performance of their hit “Twerkulator.”

Burna Boy Wins Best International Act 10:45 p.m.ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy brought his mom on stage to take home the Best International Act award. His breakout moment came in 2012 with the release of “Like to Party,” the top single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E. For all the night’s winners, click here.

Lil Baby Wins Best Male Hip Hop Artist 10:30 p.m.ET/7:30 p.m. PT: Following his amazing performance with Kirk Franklin to open the award show, Lil Baby won the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award. He topped a list of nominees that included DaBaby, Drake and Jack Harlow. For all the night’s winners, click here.

Lil Nas X Excites The Audience With ‘Montero’ 10:10 p.m.ET/7:10 p.m. PT: The culture’s biggest night had many big performances. One of them was Lil Nas X’s performance of his hit “MONTERO,” his second number one hit on the Billboard 100 after his breakout smash “Old Town Road.” In his performance, he took the stage wearing an Egyptian pharaoh outfit. He paid homage to Michael Jackson’s 1992 “Remember the Time” video, and ended the performance with a surprise no one saw coming, but was fitting during Pride Month!

Roddy Ricch Performs His Hit ‘Late At Night’ 10:00 p.m.ET/7:00 p.m. PT: Roddy Ricch never fails to impress. He performed his most recent single, “Late at Night,” in tribute to Michael Jackson’s Thriller. He showed out, dressed in all white, including his white shades, as he electrified the audience.

Jazmine Sullivan Performs With Maxine Waters and Ari Lennox, Then Wins Album Of The Year 9:20 p.m.ET/6:20 p.m. PT: “Reclaiming my time!” said Rep. Maxine Waters, delivering her signature phrase at the BET Awards to kick off Jazmine Sullivan’s performance with R&B singer Ari Lennox. Sullivan later won Album of the Year and delivered an emotional speech. The artist walked up to the stage with her mother and revealed that her mom was diagnosed two years ago with breast cancer. “But God is so faithful to us,” she said. “My mom is now in remission.”

It’s Been A Big Night For Megan 9:20 p.m.ET/6:20 p.m. PT: After a stunning performance and getting the nod for Best Video, Megan Thee Stallion took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The other nominees in this category included Cori Leray, Doja Cat and Saweetie.



Tyler The Creator Makes His BET Awards Debut 9:20 p.m.ET/6:20 p.m. PT: One of the unique performances of the night came from Tyler the Creator. He recreated the windy, outdoor set from his music video from his single “Lumberjack” and certainly made his mark in his first-ever BET Awards appearance.

Shoutout to Tyler The Creator as he ATE the visuals for his first performance at the BET awards!!! 🤍 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/Sk317ZANQ1 — Culture Fusion Agency (@CultureFusion__) June 28, 2021

Video Of The Year Goes To Megan Thee Stallion 9:20 p.m.ET/6:20 p.m. PT: The wins keep coming for Megan Thee Stallion at the BET Awards. The night’s most celebrated artist added another statue to her collection with the Video of the Year award, for “WAP.” She thanked Cardi B for “putting her on WAP,” which set the internet on fire when it debuted last year. At the Grammys, the duo delivered a performance of their hit collabo that still has people talking, but with pregnant Cardi likely needing a break after working overtime during her performance earlier in the night, Meg held it down for both of them while accepting the award.

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Electric Performance Of “Thot Sh*t” 8:50 p.m.ET/5:50 p.m. PT: Megan Thee Stallion showed us why she’s up for several awards this year. She delivered an electrifying performance of her latest single “Thot Sh*t” that proves this breakout artist never fails to deliver. Megan already won two awards — Best Video and Best Female Hip Hop Artist — and is competing for Best Collaboration, as well as the coveted Best Album of the Year.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Goes To H.E.R. 9:00 p.m.ET/6:00 p.m. PT: In a field of competitors that included Beyoncé and Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. won the BET Award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. H.E.R. was literally a one-woman band at the awards show during her performance, playing every instrument herself.

DaBaby Rocked The House 8:40 p.m.ET/5:40 p.m. PT: DaBaby took the stage at the BET Awards and had the audience jamming. He’s competing in several different categories tonight, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year.

Andra Day Wins Best Actress 8:40 p.m.ET/5:40 p.m. PT: Andre Day won the Best Actress Award against a field of nominees that included veterans like Viola Davis and Angela Bassett for her role as Billie Holiday in the Lee Daniels-directed film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. “I really did not expect it,” said a stunned Day, who was nominated for an Academy Award for playing the blues legend in her debut starring role in a film.

Andra Day wins 'Best Actress' for 'The United States vs Billie Holiday.' #BETAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8BBBBL0L0y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 28, 2021

Silk Sonic Wins Best Group Award 8:30 p.m.ET/5:30 p.m. PT: Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took home the Best Group trophy at the BET Awards. “To the fans patiently waiting, Andy and I promise y’all, it’s gonna be worth the wait,” Mars said referring to the group’s upcoming debut album. “Here’s to y’all,” he added.

Cardi B Is Pregnant! 8:20 p.m.ET/5:20 p.m. PT: Cardi B stunned her fans with a big surprise at the BET Awards. The rapper showed off her baby bump with a surprise cameo during Migos’ performance. Congrats, Cardi and Offset on baby #2!

Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off BET Awards By Recognizing Black Queens With Literal Flowers 8:10 p.m.ET/5:10 p.m. PT: “Tonight you’re going to get 100 percent of our full Blackness,” host Taraji P. Henson told the audience assembled for the 2021 BET Awards, adding that this year we are celebrating Black women in particular. “Celebrating Black women isn’t a fad or a trend. It’s a forever mood, OK,” Henson continued. Then, vowing to give Black women their flowers, she literally handed out roses to queens in the audience, including Maxine Waters, Issa Rae and Zendaya.

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby Get The Party Started 8:00 p.m.ET/5:00 p.m. PT: Gospel music icon Kirk Franklin and hip hop star Lil Baby kicked-off the BET Awards with a powerful opening performance of their collab hit “We Win.” “Don’t you know you’re Black and beautiful,” Franklin told the audience, in keeping with the night’s theme of celebrating Black people, and especially Black women.

Zendaya Stuns In Throw Back Dress In Homage To Beyonce 7:30 p.m.ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Zendaya used her moment on the red carpet at the BET Awards to pay tribute to an icon, and social media noticed. The Malcolm & Marie actress stunned in a purple and green breezy gown, that clearly is an homage to the Versace look that Beyoncé wore at the 2003 BET Awards.

Bree Runway Wins Best New International Act Award 7:30 p.m.ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Congratulations to the evening’s first winner! Bree Runway won the Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act. The British performer faced competition from France, Nigeria, South Africa and Brazil. Award presenter Terrence J said Runway couldn’t be at the award show this year, so he accepted it on her behalf. For all the night’s winners, click here.

Lil Nas X Shows Off Slamming Outfits On The Red Carpet 6:45 p.m.ET/3:45 p.m. PT: Lil Nas X graced the red carpet at the BET Awards in not one, but two stunning outfits. The first was a jaw-dropping gown in cream and pastel blue:



get into it yuh pic.twitter.com/epgmJAt83E — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 27, 2021

A very short time later, the rapper made a quick outfit change into a pantsuit with Elvis vibes:



The “Montero” singer will be performing during the show later this evening. For more red carpet looks, click here.

2021 BET Awards Gets Started With Celebs Walking The Red Carpet 6:30 p.m.ET/3:30 p.m. PT: Culture’s biggest night is underway! Black star power was on full display with celebs walking the red carpet for the 2021 BET awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, who is hosting the evening’s festivities, made a dazzling appearance. Lil Nas X and Coi Leray also walked the carpet and didn’t disappoint. They are just a few of the stars out tonight, with many more coming through as the red carpet continues! This year’s theme is “Year of the Black Woman.” Stay with us throughout the evening as we post can’t miss moments.

For more red carpet looks, click here.