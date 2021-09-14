MET Gala 2021: Lewis Hamilton Gave Black Emerging Designers A Seat At The Table

At the height of rising tension and the performative dismantling of the systems that have been in place for decades, the phrase “championing Black people” was tossed around to seem like people were doing their part. In reality, the performative change evoked by brands and the like, including addressing egregious practices and ideals that uphold the fashion industry, fell short of genuine change— offering nothing but black squares and apologies.

As many watch in awe of the Met Gala, with some of the top talent across various industries attending, Black designers are often forgotten in the shuffle. The tables for the star-studded event are primarily acquired by European brands and fashion houses, such as Christian Dior, Valentino, and Prada. They then select talent to wear their garments and sit at their respective table. The price for a table ranges from $200,000 - $300,000, which in part shuts emerging and independent Black designers out of the conversation.

Last night at the Met Gala, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton took the phrase that had been thrown around so loosely this past year into his own hands. Hamilton purchased his own table and invited three emerging Black designers to join him, including Jason Rembert of Aliette, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Kenneth Nicolson of the namesake brand.