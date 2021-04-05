Jurnee Smollett Rocks An Edgy Bob And Revealing Alexandre Vauthier Gown At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards [RECAP]

Trending:

2021 NAACP Image Award: Jurnee Smollett

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jurnee Smollett radiantly glowed at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. Styled in an Alexandre Vauthier gown, the busy actress took her time to snap a few up-close photos of her elegant emerald-green dress. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jurnee Smollett gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images)
(Photo by Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images)

"Got dressed up to attend the @naacpimageawards from my living room and I lost to my Queen @violadavis," she captioned a series of images on Instagram. "Yay!!! Legendary moment!!" 

She continued, "I’m celebrating lol. But for real- there’s no such thing as a loss when you’re able to stand alongside such legends and queens." 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jurnee Smollett gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images)
(Photo by Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images)

She completed her red-carpet-ready look with dazzling statement earrings from Nakard Jewelry, along with an edgy bob that neatly framed her face. What a night for Black Excellence! 

(Photos: Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images, Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images)

