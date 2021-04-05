Jurnee Smollett Rocks An Edgy Bob And Revealing Alexandre Vauthier Gown At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards [RECAP]

Jurnee Smollett radiantly glowed at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. Styled in an Alexandre Vauthier gown, the busy actress took her time to snap a few up-close photos of her elegant emerald-green dress.

"Got dressed up to attend the @naacpimageawards from my living room and I lost to my Queen @violadavis," she captioned a series of images on Instagram. "Yay!!! Legendary moment!!"

She continued, "I’m celebrating lol. But for real- there’s no such thing as a loss when you’re able to stand alongside such legends and queens."