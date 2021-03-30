Here's A Little Secret About How Issa Rae Managed To Look So Radiant At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Sophistication seemed to be the order of the night at the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards. We cannot think of someone who encompassed this vibe better than Issa Rae , who looked magnificently radiant in a flowing Prada gown.

Reminiscent of a Grecian goddess, the floor-length dress with crystal embellishments graciously caressed her statuesque frame and purposely provided an eye-catching moment for the actress and producer.

Although she was unable to attend the event in-person due to an ongoing pandemic, Rae chose to move forward with her designer ensemble that made a perfect conversation piece for the virtual award ceremony. Kudus to her fashion stylist Jason Rembert on a job well done!