Here's A Little Secret About How Issa Rae Managed To Look So Radiant At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Plus, see the star modeling her stylish Prada dress.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Sophistication seemed to be the order of the night at the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards. We cannot think of someone who encompassed this vibe better than Issa Rae, who looked magnificently radiant in a flowing Prada gown. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Issa Rae gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lee Vuitton/AM PR Group via Getty Images)
Reminiscent of a Grecian goddess, the floor-length dress with crystal embellishments graciously caressed her statuesque frame and purposely provided an eye-catching moment for the actress and producer.

Although she was unable to attend the event in-person due to an ongoing pandemic, Rae chose to move forward with her designer ensemble that made a perfect conversation piece for the virtual award ceremony. Kudus to her fashion stylist Jason Rembert on a job well done! 

We were delightfully surprised to learn that natural hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood and makeup artist Joanna Simkin achieved the stunning glam with affordable products, including BeautyBlender Bounce™ Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation ($40/ currently on sale for $20).

Securing a NAACP award for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series, we are quite sure that when Rae took these photos, her glow was that of a natural winner.

