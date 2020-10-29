Soul Train Awards '20: Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Vogue Dancing In Sexy Catsuits Was An Entire Mood In 2019

Tisha Campbell And Tichina Arnold At The Soul Train Awards 2019

The moment when Yolanda Adams caught Tichina’s whip, we couldn’t deal!

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

As we countdown to the 2020 Soul Train Awards, airing November 29 at 8/9c, we are revisiting some of the most memorable fashions from the popular show!

Today, we are highlighting Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, who did not disappoint as they kicked off the 2019 Soul Train Awards in grand fashion and sexy catsuits.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold perform onstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

Sashaying across the stage dressed in curve-hugging catsuits, the fabulous hosts displayed their best vogue moves to some of music’s hottest hits before being met on stage by Pose actress MJ Rodriguez. 

Hilariously introduced as the "Legendary Mothers From the House of Cellulite and Menopause,” we could not keep our eyes off the duo, who were no less than amazing! 

In case you missed it, Tisha was a shimmery delight as she styled in a bright red leopard-print catsuit, showing off her dynamic dance moves to Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much.” The 51-year-old snagged 10’s across the board—before needing an asthma pump. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell perform onstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

Leaving very little to the imagination with her “kitty-cat” vibes, Tichina commanded attention in her skintight black Chanel catsuit, which she accessorized with an embellished whip that was later thrown into the audience and caught by gospel singer Yolanda Adams. Thankfully, she was a good sport! 

To see all the fun and fashion, watch the full performance below: 

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

