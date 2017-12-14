This Luxe Miami Penthouse Could Be Yours For $33 – There’s Just One Catch

The Biscayne Boulevard-adjacent apartment building, located at 480 N.E. 30th Street, is on sale. But not for $33. Instead — get this — the sellers are looking to swap the property for 33 bitcoins, and refuse to accept any other form of payment.

A stunning downtown Miami penthouse with ocean views is on sale for $33. Or, at least, that's what the unconventional listing says!

That's right, the elusive cryptocurrency is the only tender that will be accepted for this penthouse. This past week saw bitcoin values surge, so it's no mystery as to why this brand-new listing is happening as of right now. But the clever owners of the property have accidentally made history — it's the first and only property being sold exclusively for bitcoin. No dollars, pesos, or euros will get you anywhere with this listing — the offer is bitcoins or bust.

The one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom property is being listed via three different real estate agencies at the moment: Redfin, Remax, and Coldwell Banker. You may notice the listing as $33 — but that's only because bitcoin is not widely recognized as a monetary tender, and thus there's no protocol for such a request.

As of Wednesday, 33 bitcoins was the equivalent of about $547,000, according to Business Insider.

Would you fork over 33 bitcoins for this luxe apartment?