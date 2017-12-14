Watch Evelyn Lozada's Super Intense, But Super Effective, Workout Regimen

Evelyn Lozada turned 42 this week (Dec. 10), but if it wasn’t for her posting about her multiple birthday celebrations on social media, which included lots of tequila and a SoulCycle ride, you'd never know. While the two shouldn’t mix, on Insta-stories she’s admitted to doing “two a days” when it comes to the cult cycling classes , which, judging by her super fit physique, is obviously working for her. In fact, the Basketball Wives star seems obsessed with fitness these days, sharing a range of super intense workouts on the ‘Gram that proves she works hard for that body.

Most times she’s joined by her trainer, @GitFitTim, her model daughter, Shaniece Hairston, and even her 3-year-old son, Carl Leo Crawford, whom she shares with estranged husband/pro-baseball player Carl Crawford. Her IG page is basically all the motivation you need to get your ass to the gym ASAP. (And yes, she has workouts for your ass, too.) She’s already "Revenge Body" ready, but we can’t wait to see all the thirst traps she’s about to set in 2018.

If you’re looking to get abs, glutes, or even cute workout gear like Ev (mostly Lululemon), then start by checking out these workouts below.