Here's How This Photo Fueled Khloe Kardashian Preggo Rumors

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
The latest in the great KarJenner Baby Bump Watch of 2017 (and by the way this Christmas card reveal is going, looks like it’s carrying over into 2018) is a pregnancy pillow fans spotted in one of Khloe Kardashian’s recent Snaps. The greatest part of this discovery is that she doesn’t actually snap the pillow, proving KUWTK fans could moonlight as private eyes.
In real life, it’s just a selfie where she’s promoting the sunglasses she’s wearing and in the reflection of her lenses a pregnancy pillow can be spotted. Bit of a stretch, no? While “insiders” and “sources” continue to report that Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, she has yet to confirm any news herself.
The thing is this pillow isn’t only used by pregnant people. It can simply be used for full body support or for the bae-less population out there who love a good cuddle. We’re not trying to shoot down any hopes at the possibility of an eighth or ninth Kardashian grandbaby, we’re just noting the fact that social media is hard up for any hint of truth to the pregnancy rumors and we all just need this whole ordeal to be over ASAP for sanity's sake.
Who knows? Maybe it’s Kylie’s pillow…
