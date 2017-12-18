Here's How This Photo Fueled Khloe Kardashian Preggo Rumors

The latest in the great KarJenner Baby Bump Watch of 2017 (and by the way this Christmas card reveal is going, looks like it’s carrying over into 2018) is a pregnancy pillow fans spotted in one of Khloe Kardashian’s recent Snaps. The greatest part of this discovery is that she doesn’t actually snap the pillow, proving KUWTK fans could moonlight as private eyes.

In real life, it’s just a selfie where she’s promoting the sunglasses she’s wearing and in the reflection of her lenses a pregnancy pillow can be spotted. Bit of a stretch, no? While “insiders” and “sources” continue to report that Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, she has yet to confirm any news herself.