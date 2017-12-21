Lupita Nyong’o Credits Pole Dancing For Her 'Black Panther' Bod

Lupita Nyong’o is slaying the January cover of Vogue with a graceful tree pose atop a surfboard, a move that seems like it takes yogis supreme discipline to master. But inside the issue, she’s talking about her love of a more free-spirited sport — pole dancing! Yes, in addition to regularly working out with a personal trainer, the key to the Hollywood star’s toned deltoids, triceps and biceps in Marvel’s upcoming flick Black Panther is indeed pole dancing classes at NYC’s Foxy Fitness.

Lupita even took Vogue reporter Alexis Okeowo, along with her for a class and her account of their field trip is too good not too share:

“Dressed in a dusty-pink sports bra and a matching wrap skirt over cream shorts, Nyong’o groans half-jokingly during the strenuous warm-up, then scrutinizes her pole with seriousness. Each time our instructor, competitive champion Ashley Fox, shouts out a new, seemingly impossible move, I wearily wilt against mine, and Nyong’o bursts into laughter.”