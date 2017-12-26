Khloé Kardashian Brings Her Baby Bump Out To Play For Kris Jenner’s Annual Christmas Bash

Now that the cat's officially out of the bag, Khloé Kardashian is flaunting her baby bump for the world to see and she's doing so with her signature fabulous flare.
Rocking a flashy fringe number, the pregnant reality starlet struck a pose alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and little sister, Kendall, at the infamous momager's Christmas bash.
The form-fitting jumpsuit hugged her bump perfectly, showing off every curve. She even posted a photo of her, solo, cupping her growing bump.
Adding more excitement to the moment, when a fan asked her on Instagram how far along she is, she revealed that she'll "be 6 months next week."
