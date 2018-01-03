Mike Tyson Is Opening A 40-Acre Marijauna Farm Called 'Tyson's Ranch'

Mike Tyson is still doing big things. The retired boxer has set the foundation for constructing a new marijuana facility that will not only be used to grow the herb but also to train others in the science behind the operation. Normally, when you hear the words "train" and "Mike Tyson" together, you'd think in terms of boxing. But in this case, the former heavyweight champ is focused on building a marijuana empire.

On December 20, the boxing legend broke ground on a 40-acre plot of land in California City, a remote desert about 60 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park. According to CBS, Tyson has financial support from business partners Robert Hickman and Jake Strommen. He also has a verbal endorsement from none other than Jennifer Wood, the mayor of California City, who was there for the momentous occasion.

Tyson will use about 20 acres to give other professional growers a chance to cultivate new strands and technology to advance research on the medical benefits of marijuana. Basically, he's not only trying to join in on the cannabis biz, he's trying to change the game. Along with growing high-grade cannabis, Tyson Ranch will feature:

Hydro-feed plant and supply store

Extraction facility

Edible factory

Premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins

Amphitheater

As far as branding, “Iron Mike Genetics” was just trademarked for use on the ranch, which is already being referred to as the potential "rebirth" of California City. With recreational marijuana use now legal in Cali, 2018 is certainly looking very green on all fronts for Mike Tyson! Stay tuned for more on the ranch's grand opening.