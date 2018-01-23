You Can Now Buy Harry And Meghan Dolls – Except They're Terrifying AF

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
OK, we'll admit it: When the news of Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry broke, we immediately envisioned what a Barbie recreation of her wedding style would look like — tiara included.
However, some entrepreneurial folks have beat the Big Doll industry to the punch. Etsy sellers are already hawking dollies that are meant to resemble the couple — except they're absolutely terrifying.
Etsy shop HistoryWearz is selling the above dolls (or horcruxes, who knows) for a cool $145.
We have a lot of questions. In a twist of fate, however, it appears as though Harry's depiction is actually cause for concern — not Meghan's. Like, if you're just going to copy and paste Lord Farquaad's face on a dolly, you better run the creators of Shrek their check because honey, that look is definitely not your original intellectual property.
This is truly the stuff of nightmares.
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
