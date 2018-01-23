You Can Now Buy Harry And Meghan Dolls – Except They're Terrifying AF

These are the stuff of nightmares.

Published 1 hour ago

OK, we'll admit it: When the news of Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry broke, we immediately envisioned what a Barbie recreation of her wedding style would look like — tiara included.

However, some entrepreneurial folks have beat the Big Doll industry to the punch. Etsy sellers are already hawking dollies that are meant to resemble the couple — except they're absolutely terrifying.

A cursed image...

Etsy shop HistoryWearz is selling the above dolls (or horcruxes, who knows) for a cool $145

We have a lot of questions. In a twist of fate, however, it appears as though Harry's depiction is actually cause for concern — not Meghan's. Like, if you're just going to copy and paste Lord Farquaad's face on a dolly, you better run the creators of Shrek their check because honey, that look is definitely not your original intellectual property.  

This is truly the stuff of nightmares.

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

