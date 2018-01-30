See Reginae Carter's New Tattoo That Toya Wright Called Her Out For On Social Media

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
Toya Wright may be having a baby, but she still has time to patrol her 19 year-old Reginae Carter’s Instagram because, well, parenting never stops. The Clark Atlanta University student decided to show love to her little sis on the way with some fresh ink. Reginae visited NYC’s famed NYC tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo while in town for Grammys weekend and got a double “R” design tatted behind her ear. The design stands for her and baby Reign’s initials.
Toya quickly went into “mom mode” on Snapchat re-posting a pic of Reginae’s tatt with the caption, “This is cute and all but you better not get another one.” Although Lil Wayne’s oldest has been living her best HBCU life and working the red carpet during Grammys weekend, this goes to show you’re never too old to get parented!
Photo: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
