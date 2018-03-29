WATCH! 8-Month Preggo Tia Mowry Writes A 'Love Letter' To Her Maternity Pants

When it comes to pregnancy, Tia Mowry- Hardict is becoming a pro, and she knows all of the pregnancy woes. Now on her second child, the Sister, Sister actress is expressing one of the many grievances if pregnant moms... not being able to fit into her skin-tight jeans.

We all know the feeling of pouring into a pair of jeans that seem like second skin. They become our favorites; they become a part of who we are as we style and accessorize to give them a different look. But when it comes to weight gain, especially caused by pregnancy, those jeans become a distant memory.

Tia is expressing those feeling in a recent video that she did with PopSugar titled "Ode to Her Maternity Pants," which she considers her "best friend" because they are comfortable and grow with her round belly making her look and feel good. "[Maternity pants,] I always know you have my back, and my front."