WATCH! 8-Month Preggo Tia Mowry Writes A 'Love Letter' To Her Maternity Pants

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
When it comes to pregnancy, Tia Mowry- Hardict is becoming a pro, and she knows all of the pregnancy woes. Now on her second child, the Sister, Sister actress is expressing one of the many grievances if pregnant moms... not being able to fit into her skin-tight jeans.
We all know the feeling of pouring into a pair of jeans that seem like second skin. They become our favorites; they become a part of who we are as we style and accessorize to give them a different look. But when it comes to weight gain, especially caused by pregnancy, those jeans become a distant memory.
Tia is expressing those feeling in a recent video that she did with PopSugar titled "Ode to Her Maternity Pants," which she considers her "best friend" because they are comfortable and grow with her round belly making her look and feel good. "[Maternity pants,] I always know you have my back, and my front."
Can you relate to Tia's feelings? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
