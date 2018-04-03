Here's Why Monica's Husband Publicly Commented On Her Drastic Weight Gain

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Monica attends the 2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at One World Trade Center on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The singer is at her all-time high weight and still slaying!

From her taking over the 'gram with her stylish fashion transformation to traveling around the world with her family in style, R&B singer Monica has been living her best life and she's obviously in love with her husband, Shannon Brown, because she's glowing!

See for yourself how the "So Gone" singer is servin' bawdy:

Yesss, Monica!

While some may be admiring her girlish curves, Monica seems more worried about her weight, or at least she was, according to her recent Instagram post where she admitted for the first time ever in her life she was "weighing 140 pounds."

While some women may be in a panic to snap back, thanks to her hubby, she's more confident than ever. See her explanation below:

Monica captioned the photo: "My first time ever in life weighing 140 pounds. None of my clothes fit.. So I FaceTimed my husband to tell him I GOT to get in the gym ASAP. Before I got out a word he said 'Damn you look good in your bathing suit' and I was back to Miss Thang LOL. When they love you they lift you. Thank you Baby."

Can we talk about #couplegoals?

Married since 2010, looks like the fiyah is still in their relationship and clearly he's liking what he sees. 

Our take? Get you a bae that's for you!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

