Spring Cleaning: Having A Professionally Organized Home Is The Newest Status Symbol

Khloe Kardashian found herself in some hot water a few weeks ago after a post for her app branded the syndrome "OCD" as Khlo-CD. What she meant by the post was that she was so committed to organization, that she felt like she had an anxiety disorder. Unsurprisingly, not a lot of people were on board. Then, big sister Kim Kardashian let a writer from Elle into her impeccably kept home and admitted to similarly extreme organization tactics. Mrs. West said, “My life is chaotic, so my home is super simple. Everything has to be clean. No clutter.” OK. Well, same. OK, fine. Same but different. De-cluttering and organization has had a popular presence in the media since Japanese sensation Marie Kondo revealed that the junk in one's life is a source of collective anxiety. With wild abandon, everyone rich and famous began to throw away things useless to them. But OK, it's easy to do when you're rich and famous, but what about when you're not? I decided to call professional organizer Tamar Bazin, of Tidee Box, for some help in getting my life all the way together.

❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 26, 2015 at 7:57pm PST

First of all, I was confident I was in excellent hands as Tamar has sprinkled her organizer Black girl magic over the likes of Angela and Vanessa Simmons and several high-profile stylists for years. She didn't flinch at the mess that was my kitchen, but made it quite clear that if I was going to be successful in my mission to become as organized as the rich and famous, that I was going to first have to de-clutter. Bazin says, "Normally people don't understand the difference between a housekeeper and an organizer, so I've had to work with level 10 hoarders who kept food, dishes and laundry for months without washing or disposing. Entering a room that smells, and you have no idea where its coming from, is a pretty scary thing." For the record, this is not me, but Tamar did make me get rid of a fair amount of stuff I was holding on to "just in case." But once we got started, it become really clear that organizing my life would actually make me feel better in all arenas. I see what you're getting at, Kardashians. It's just a better way of life. "Organization is necessary because your level of productivity increases in a tidy environment. The best tip for organizing is to make sure that there is a properly defined place for everything you own. So the next time when you need something, you won’t have to look in a cluttered room. When you organize, the burden of all that incomplete work, messy working space, long unfinished to-do list and the cleaning process lessens. Thus the stress related to them will be reduced too. An organized home creates a comforting environment and fills you with a sense of inner peace," she says. And peace is exactly what I was seeking, except I didn't know how. Luckily for me, Bazin knows. And for help in our quest to organize, she made a stop at Home Depot to get everything we needed to achieve neat nirvana.

KoKo's Kitchen A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 26, 2015 at 7:46pm PST

So now that I had all these things, did that mean I was, ahem, blessed with Khlo-CD? Well, maybe. According to Bazin, "The most organized celeb in my opinion is Khloe Kardashian. You can tell it's a passion more than a chore for her. And for me it's just the same. I love having everything I own neat and tidy because it makes the time I spend relaxing at home more relaxing because I am not stressing over what I need to do. Organizing should be on everyone's list of to-dos, because you are able to focus on the important things in life. No one is clean and clear all day, every day. At one time or another, everything else in our busy lives gets the better of us. But when you strive to do the best you can, you’ll experience greater productivity." For anyone else interested in getting organized, there are tons of resources, aside from Tidee Box, to help whip you into shape. If spending $30 an hour to have someone help you falls outside of your budget, do the heavy lifting yourself by scoring the goods from a store and rolling up your sleeves. As for me, I'm always trying to live life to a Kardashian standard, so I've become quite tidy thanks to Tidee Box and Tamar.

Written by Danielle Prescod