Wayment! Did Kylie Jenner Just Admit She Got Pregnant By Travis Scott A Week After They Met?

Soon-to-be billionaire Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott , knew they shared a special bond the moment they met. The feelings must have been right because 41 weeks after their first meeting, they welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Stormi Webster .

Recently, the 20-year-old makeup mogul and the 26-year-old rapper sat down with GQ to talk being a "power couple," and we soon learned exactly how they met.

When asked about how their first encounter, the young couple may not have known when or where they actually met during the first weekend Coachella 2017, but Kylie knew she had to ride into the sunset with him:

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Kylie shared. “So he said: ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like: ‘I guess I’m coming with you.’"

Kylie then went on to share: "I just jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him.”