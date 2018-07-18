You Are NOT The Father! Parents Of The McClure Twins Receive Backlash For Hiding Twins' Biological Dad

If you weren’t familiar with the YouTube’s McClure twins before, you probably are now since news of racist tweets from McClure family patriarch Justin McClure's old comedy account have made headlines. The deleted tweets, which were posted between 2011-2014 on what now serves as the McClure twins' account, said ignorant things like “Black woman would name their child ‘Allergies.’” Justin has since apologized on-camera to the world, and to his wife, Ami McClure, the twins' mother, who is Black. Justin and Ami now share an infant son together, Jersey Tayo McClure. BUT this scandal has forced the family to reveal another big secret—Justin isn’t even the biracial twins’ biological dad, although they led fans to believe he was!

Ami released another video this week where she briefly tells the story of how Justin entered their lives when now 5-year-old Alexis and Ava “were a little over a year old,” confirming that Justin actually adopted the twins. “In 2012, I married a man I knew I should never have married and finding out that I was pregnant with the girls is what gave me the courage to get out of that relationship, because I knew I couldn’t bring children into a toxic and abusive environment," she said. "So I did my best as a mother to not allow my mistakes to affect my children.”

"Justin and I met after the girls were born," Ami added. "They were a little over a year old. Justin adopted the girls. He is their dad, he’s the only dad they’ve known and he will be the only dad they’ve ever known." Watch the video below:

So who is the twins’ father? We did some digging of our own and found out Ami was married to ANOTHER man in 2012, just a year before Alexis and Ava were born. That man is Jeffrey Pestka, who is also white and resemblances the girls. Here is Ami and her ex-husband at their engagement party from their honeymoon registry:

Written by BET Staff