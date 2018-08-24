WATCH! Jada Pinkett-Smith's 60-Something Mom Goes Beastmode In The Gym

Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, is 64 years old but could pass for her 46-year-old daughter's sister! Why? Our guess is most likely because Black don't crack... but also because the glam-ma goes hard in the gym.

Jada reposted a workout video her mom shared going beastmode, and the internet lost it. "Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame??? @only1mrsn" the Girls Trip star captioned the clip. We gotta admit, Miss Adrienne could put a lot us to shame!

Check her out for yourself: