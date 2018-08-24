WATCH! Jada Pinkett-Smith's 60-Something Mom Goes Beastmode In The Gym

<<attends Christian Siriano during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015>> at Eyebeam Atelier on September 6, 2014 in New York City.

WATCH! Jada Pinkett-Smith's 60-Something Mom Goes Beastmode In The Gym

"Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame???"

Published 5 days ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, is 64 years old but could pass for her 46-year-old daughter's sister! Why? Our guess is most likely because Black don't crack... but also because the glam-ma goes hard in the gym.

Jada reposted a workout video her mom shared going beastmode, and the internet lost it. "Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame??? @only1mrsn" the Girls Trip star captioned the clip. We gotta admit, Miss Adrienne could put a lot us to shame!

Check her out for yourself:

Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame??? @only1mrsn

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Pretty impressive, no? Adrienne not only weightlifts, but boxing is a part of her workout regimen. Oh, and in case you were wondering, that is not Will Smith cheering her on in the background. It's her trainer, Charles "Chizel It" Harris.

Get it Gam!

Lets get it done!!!!#wintersdone#summergoals

A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style