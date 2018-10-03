Frugal Fantasy! One Of Kandi's 'Sex Dungeon' Party Slaves Demands More Pay

Xscape member Kandi Burruss may have been upset when allegations surfaced during a Real Housewives of Atlanta episode claiming that she had a "sex dungeon" with her husband, Todd Tucker, but from the looks of things, she'll be laughing to the bank allegedly $91,000 richer.

After promoting her "Welcome to the Dungeon" event with a racy movie-style trailer and sexy Instagram photos featuring reality stars Malaysia Pargo, Yung Joc and Deelishis, Kandi allegedly sold out tickets to her adult-only event in four days, and it’s clear it's not settling well with one Atlanta model.

Allegedly, when "Swift" learned that he would be paid $150 for the five-hour event, in Atlanta, he knew he had to speak up to "push the culture forward not backwards." Taking to Instagram just days before the Oct. 12 event, Swift had a message for Kandi and her team about how why he feels models are “worth way more than $150.” See the three-part video for yourself.

“This message is for @Kandi and @Donjuannc and all the other models in Atlanta,” the open letter started in the caption of the video. “We are worth way more than $150 for the #WelcometotheDungeon party and any model that thinks that price is cool, is trippin in my opinion.” The model, who appeared on the promo video, then went on to demand proper payment. “Pay us what’s fair. I’m not doing this for likes and followers I’m doing this to eat.”

Admitting he’s fighting for all models, he continued, “Models are out here starving because they keep falling for the oke doke. It’s devaluing the market.” He cautioned fellow models to not be afraid to say no. “Learn to say NO! Know your worth. That promo got millions of views on social media and sold out in 4 days! You made $91k in 4 days,” adding, “This is bigger than just this event. This for the entire Atlanta market for models. Worrying about how big your numbers are on Instagram but not worried about how big the numbers are in your bank account. We need to eat too! You’re crazy if you think I’m going to a party like that for that price. It’s got to amount to more than just social media. Why can’t we both have a nice check and a nice following.” He concluded his letter by stating, “I’ve kept my mouth quiet for a long time about my opinion on the Atlanta market for modeling so here it is! Holla at me." In his words, “push the culture forward not backwards.”

Whew, chile. Things are heating up over this "sex dungeon," and we’re quite sure this is not how Kandi expected. While 42-year-old RHOA star has not officially responded, but Swift speculates this mashup video singing about haters was referencing him.

Things that make you say "hmm..." Either way, with sold out tickets, looks like the event will still be a success.

Written by BET Staff