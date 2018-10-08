Simone Biles Designs A Collection Of New Products For "Super, Hectic" Schedules

When it comes to being a winner, Simone Biles is very familiar with the territory. Not only was she the shining light of the U.S. gold-winning “Final Five” in the 2016 Olympics, but after taking a lengthy hiatus from the sport she won every gold medal at U.S. Championships in August. So what’s her secret? Organization. Well, OK. There’s a lot more to it than just organization, like two-a-day training sessions coupled with strict nutrition and sleep schedules, but according to Simone, organization is where it starts for her. The 21-year-old gymnast used her off-time to design her very own collection with the beloved cosmetic organization brand, Caboodles. Active by Simone Biles which launches today (Oct. 8), offers beauty backpacks, cosmetic cases and bag belts which are the perfect fit for travel essentials or every day style. Simone really did her thing with the line taking her supreme organizational hacks into consideration while adding personal touches, like hints of her favorite color purple into the designs. Even with a super hectic schedule, this girl’s got it together! BET Style got the chance to catch up with Simone before she hit the road to training camp to start preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo:

BET: What role does organization play in your training? Simone Biles: Since I’m always on the go and have a super hectic schedule in between traveling, competing and training, keeping all of my stuff organized is the one way I can stay focused and centered without having to worry about where I put my hair ties, if I packed the right leotard or why I can’t find my makeup brush! That’s why I decided to partner with Caboodles and create this Active collection. I wanted to design items to keep up with my busy life that make it easier to focus on training and items that would help me find the perfect balance of organization and beauty in my routine. I’m super excited to be collaborating with them to create my own line with my own personal touch!” B: What keeps you organized? Do you have any special hacks that help you stay supremely organized? SB: When it comes to packing for a trip, I always roll my clothes instead of folding them to save space and prevent wrinkles. I also won’t pack anything that I haven’t worn in the last six months because chances are if i haven’t worn it at home, I won’t wear it on vacation either. And my number one hack is to utilize all the hidden pockets inside any of your bags, especially your daily use ones! Those secret compartments are a lifesaver when you’re trying to find things quickly whether it’s in your gym bag, purse or carry-on suitcase. B: What is your absolute favorite item from your new collection with Caboodles? SB: It’s difficult to choose just one, but if I had to I would say my favorite bag is the MVP Beauty Pack, which is a bag that does everything! I always had a hard time keeping my items organized when I travel – I even used to stuff my jewelry into my sunglass case because I had no other place to put it! I made sure there were a ton of awesome features with this bag that I knew people would love and appreciate. Within this one, there is the beauty compartment with a limited-edition Caboodles Take It Tote at the top (in my favorite color, purple), a padded tech pocket perfect for a laptop, a removable mirror, a jewelry and hair tie holder and water bottle pockets!

B: What has been the best part of your hiatus? And besides taking a break, what other self-care practices do you swear by? SB: I love finding downtime between training since it’s so rigorous, but I also love to have fun and when I’m outside the gym. I really try to not focus too much on the gym when I’m not there so during my hiatus it was great to be able to hang out with my girlfriends and family whether we’re going out dancing, to the movies or the beach. Regardless, whether I’m training or not, sleep is always key for me! B: When you’re in training mode, what does a typical day for you look like? Do you have time for anything else? SB: I have two sessions a day and usually eat and sleep between them and after them. Sometimes after my second training session I will go out to eat with my family or friends. It’s really important for me to take good care of my body when I’m training this much, so making sure I eat well and get enough sleep is essential. B: When you’ve already been dubbed “the best gymnast in the world” by most, what are your goals going into this competition season? SB: My first goal is to do the best that I can and leave it all out on the mat. And then hopefully, if everything goes as planned, the goal is to end up back at the Olympics for Tokyo 2020.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz