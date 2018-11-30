All Grown Up! Reginae Carter Takes Cabo To Celebrate 20th Birthday

Reginae Carter is living her best life, and naturally, she's celebrating her 20th birthday in the most memorable way possible: an elaborate trip to Cabo surrounded by a group of her closest friends, a series of outfit changes, and a great bestie to photograph the entire experience for her 3.7 million Instagram followers.

After posting a fabulous b-day post, Nae Nae announced to her fans that she's was heading to Cabo on her birthday (Nov. 29) with a photo in the airport dressed in a pink two-piece look by So Real By Gsuwoo.