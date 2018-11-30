All Grown Up! Reginae Carter Takes Cabo To Celebrate 20th Birthday

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 02: Reginae Carter attends 2018 LudaDay Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College - Forbes Arena on September 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She's livin' it up in the Mexico city known for its nightlife!

Published 1 week ago

Reginae Carter is living her best life, and naturally, she's celebrating her 20th birthday in the most memorable way possible: an elaborate trip to Cabo surrounded by a group of her closest friends, a series of outfit changes, and a great bestie to photograph the entire experience for her 3.7 million Instagram followers.

After posting a fabulous b-day post, Nae Nae announced to her fans that she's was heading to Cabo on her birthday (Nov. 29) with a photo in the airport dressed in a pink two-piece look by So Real By Gsuwoo.

Wasting no time, the 20-year-old daughter of Toya Wright and Lil Wayne quickly began documenting her trip in the Mexico city, starting off the very necessary bathing suit flick along with the hashtag, #NaeTakes20. 

#Naetakes20 ❣️ Bathing suit : @fashionnova

Yes, all her hard work in the gym has paid off because sis is serving all kinds of curves in her Fashion Nova two-piece! 

Ain’t no Barbie , she a Chocolate drop ❣️

Looking completely care-free and on her grown and sexy vibes, the young reality star got all dressed up in a silver mini dress to enjoy the nightlife in Cabo San Lucas.

This is what Natural looks like ♥️ #Naetakes20

FYI: Cabo is a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula that has become known for its sunny beaches, fun water-based activities, and nightlife. 

Came to Cabo to stop traffic 😏

Of course, it's always better to travel with a color-coordinated crew! Reginae was all smiles as she posed with, "a bunch of real ones," which includes Tiny Harris' daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

Bunch of real ones ❤️ #Naetakes20

Of course, Momma Toya showed up for her daughter's all-white birthday dinner and yes, they once again looked like twins! 

Ready to enjoy more fun in the sun, Nae Nae continued to post photos of her trip including this pic showing off her "Birthday Suit,"— not literally, it's a swimsuit by Fashion Nova. 

As our fave continues to enjoy the festivities of turning the big 2-0, we anxiously await more photos from the trip.

Knowing our girl, we already know it's going to be lit!!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

