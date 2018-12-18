Diddy Throws Twins Big 12th Birthday Bash With Guests Blue Ivy, Kim Kardashian & More On 'Kim Porter Day'

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Ain't no party like a Diddy party!

Diddy threw his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, an early, epic 12th birthday party over the weekend at World on Wheels skating rink in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the celebration came just weeks after Diddy’s beloved ex and mother of the girls, Kim Porter, passed away, making this their first birthday without their mom.

However, leave it to Diddy to keep everyone in good spirits and throw an ‘80s-themed bash to remember. Not only did he and his girls nail the dress code, but the venue’s decor and luxe gift bags that included Beats, Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, KKW merch and more were on point. Also on point was the guest list, which had big names like Kim Kardashian, who brought Saint West along, and Blue Ivy accompanied by her pops, Jay-Z. (Sorry, Beyhive, no signs of Beyoncé.) Of course, Jessie and D’Lila’s big bros were on hand to celebrate their little sister.

The girls will officially turn 12 on December 21 but celebrated on their late mother Kim Porter's birthday (Dec. 15). They continued the celebration by honoring her alongside their oldest brother, Quincy Brown.

Twins are truly unreal. ♥️

Diddy declared the day Kim Porter Day and posted several tributes to the mom of four over the weekend. R.I.P. angel!

(Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

