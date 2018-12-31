Beyoncé And Jay-Z Challenge You To Go Plant-Based In 2019 With A New Book Dropping TODAY

(EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Challenge You To Go Plant-Based In 2019 With A New Book Dropping TODAY

They share how they've mastered "The Greenprint."

Published 1 week ago

It’s no secret that since 2013, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have adopted a healthier lifestyle. The couple even went as far as to co-found a 22 Days Nutrition challenge with Beyoncé’s trainer, Marco Borges.

ICYMI: Before her iconic 2018 Coachella performance, Yoncé announced to her millions of Instagram followers that she would be going vegan (again) for 22 days—and it completely paid off! 

Now, the couple is on a mission to encourage others to take their health and nutrition more seriously. 

In an introduction for the new book, The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, written by Bey’s trainer, Marco Borges, the music duo shared how becoming parents of Blue Ivy, 6, and the twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, 18 months, changed their lifestyle. 

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” they wrote. “We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

Don’t get it twisted, Bey and Jay are not insisting you become vegan 24/7, but they are encouraging you to consider how a more plant-based diet can have a “profound impact on our health and the environment.” 

The couple simply “want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves.”

“We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement. Let’s become 'the Greenprint,'” they said.

Are you up for the challenge?

FYI: The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World  goes on sale today!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style