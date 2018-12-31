Beyoncé And Jay-Z Challenge You To Go Plant-Based In 2019 With A New Book Dropping TODAY

Now, the couple is on a mission to encourage others to take their health and nutrition more seriously. In an introduction for the new book, The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, written by Bey’s trainer, Marco Borges, the music duo shared how becoming parents of Blue Ivy, 6, and the twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, 18 months, changed their lifestyle.

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” they wrote. “We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.” Don’t get it twisted, Bey and Jay are not insisting you become vegan 24/7, but they are encouraging you to consider how a more plant-based diet can have a “profound impact on our health and the environment.”

The couple simply “want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves.” “We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement. Let’s become 'the Greenprint,'” they said. Are you up for the challenge? FYI: The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World goes on sale today!

Written by Tweety Elitou