Get Inside Juelz Santana And Kimbella's Wedding, Which Included A Long Roster Of 'LHH' Stars

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 07: Juelz Santana and Kimbella attend 2018 A3C Festival at Georgia Freight Depot on October 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

A 27-month prison sentence wasn't going to stop this party!

Published 1 week ago

After 10 years of a tumultuous relationship and two children, rapper Juelz Santana proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Kimbella, back in November of last year during his tour.

Less than three months later, the two finally tied the knot yesterday (Jan. 10) during a private ceremony in New Jersey.

Their Love & Hip Hop co-stars, including boss Mona Scott-Young, Maino, Yandy Smith, Remy Ma, Papoose, Jim Jones and even the queen bee herself, Lil’ Kim, were all in attendance at their friends’ intimate wedding.

 

Styled by bridal stylist Selina Howard, Kimbella looked elegant from head to toe in a gown from Australian fashion designer Leah De Gloria. The union was officiated by none other than Rev Roxy ("Married at First Sight," Season 8).

The loving couple was introduced to a room full of family and friends when they walked into the reception hall hand-in-hand to Kem’s “Love Calls.”

They then shared their first dance to “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé. Deejay MikeMusic kept the party poppin’ with good music throughout the night.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

